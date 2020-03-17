Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Gets R2 tender
The Jaguars are giving Cole a second-round tender, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cole went undrafted back in 2017, so an original-round tender wouldn't have offered any draft compensation if the Jaguars failed to match an offer sheet. A second-round tender, on the other hand, ensures that Cole won't receive any offer sheets, which means he'll be back with the Jaguars unless there's an unexpected trade. He operated as the team's No. 4 wide receiver throughout most of last season, catching 24 of 35 targets for 361 yards and three touchdowns. If nothing else, Cole has proven himself effective as a part-time deep threat, showing flashes of starter potential. He'll likely enter training camp behind DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley on the depth chart.
