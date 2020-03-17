Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Gets second-round tender
The Jaguars are giving Cole a second-round tender, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cole went undrafted back in 2017, so an original-round tender wouldn't have offered any draft compensation if the Jaguars failed to match an offer sheet. A second-round tender, on the other hand, ensures that Cole won't receive any offer sheets, which means he'll be back with the Jaguars unless there's an unexpected trade. He operated as the team's No. 4 wide receiver throughout most of last season, catching 24 of 35 targets for 361 yards and three touchdowns. If nothing else, Cole has proven himself effective as a part-time deep threat, showing flashes of starter potential. He'll likely enter training camp behind DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley on the depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting Brady's Bucs
Can Tom Brady do what Bruce Arians wants? Can he keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin among the...
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.