Cole caught both his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 29-15 win against the Jets.

The 26-year-old was involved early as the six-yard touchdown occurred barely two minutes into the first quarter, marking his second straight game with a score. Marqise Lee (shoulder) and Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) both exited during the first half leading to Cole's highest snap count of the season (26), but his lack of involvement in the passing game during their absence is a bit disappointing. Cole could work as the Jaguars' No. 3 wide receiver if both players are unable to suit up Week 9.