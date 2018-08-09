Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Has minor injury
Cole will be held out of Thursday's preseason contest against the Saints, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports. Per Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL, Cole is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury.
Cole's listing among the Jags' scratches was a bit surprising, but it makes sense in the end if his health isn't pristine. The second-year wideout will have a few more chances to take the field during exhibition season, with the next arriving Saturday, Aug. 18 in Minnesota.
More News
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Listed as starter over Moncrief•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Slated for role as slot receiver•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Still faces competition•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Makes one catch count in win•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: No longer on injury report•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Limited at Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...