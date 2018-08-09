Cole will be held out of Thursday's preseason contest against the Saints, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports. Per Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL, Cole is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury.

Cole's listing among the Jags' scratches was a bit surprising, but it makes sense in the end if his health isn't pristine. The second-year wideout will have a few more chances to take the field during exhibition season, with the next arriving Saturday, Aug. 18 in Minnesota.