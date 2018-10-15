Cole caught four of five targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.

Cole tied for the team lead in targets and failed to haul in just one ball that was thrown his way. Unfortunately, he did little outside of his long gain of 17 yards and came away with one of his lowest totals of the season. Cole has looked like a top receiver at times, but he's also surpassed 54 receiving yards just twice and has one touchdown to his name. He'll look to get back on track next Sunday against the Texans.