Cole failed to snare his only target during Saturday's 14-10 preseason win over the Vikings.

Cole wasn't even targeted until seconds before halftime and finished the day without a catch to his name. He's currently listed as a starter on the team's depth chart, but perhaps he's still working his way up to full speed after dealing with a foot injury last week. It would be an excellent sign for Cole's fantasy value if he were able to operate at full capacity next week against the Falcons, when the first unit should see its most extensive usage. However, given his lack up reps to this point, he could also see action in the preseason finale against the Bucs.