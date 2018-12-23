Cole did not catch either of his two targets during Sunday's 17-7 win over the Dolphins.

Cole was again unable to capitalize on his usage as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout, and logged his fifth game of the season without a catch. The second-year receiver has struggled in Jacksonville's low-octane offense all year, and does not carry much fantasy intrigue heading into a Week 17 tilt against the Texans.

