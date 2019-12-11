Cole caught one of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.

Cole was held to a single catch for the second consecutive game. Cole had a season's best 80 yards just before the bye in Week 9, but has -- along with the Jaguars' offense as a whole -- been on a steady decline since with just 82 yards in his last four games. It'll be a big ask to turn things around in short order, but the Jaguars enjoy a favorable matchup Sunday against Oakland's 29th-ranked pass defense.