Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Kept to one catch
Cole caught one of three targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.
Cole was held to a single catch for the second consecutive game. Cole had a season's best 80 yards just before the bye in Week 9, but has -- along with the Jaguars' offense as a whole -- been on a steady decline since with just 82 yards in his last four games. It'll be a big ask to turn things around in short order, but the Jaguars enjoy a favorable matchup Sunday against Oakland's 29th-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.
-
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who...
-
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...