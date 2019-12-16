Cole caught three of six targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Raiders.

He led the Jaguars in receiving yards, but most of his production came on a 55-yard grab on the team's opening drive. and Cole did little afterwards. The six targets tied his season high, and the third-year wideout could see elevated volume again in Week 16 against the Falcons if DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) remains sidelined.