Cole could take on a heavier snap count Thursday against the Dolphins with DJ Chark (chest) ruled out for the contest, James Johnson of USA Today reports.

Cole has already started in both of the Jaguars' first two games and ranks second on the team with 105 yards, but he's played less than 70 percent of the offensive snaps. With Jacksonville's top target out of the mix this week, however, more snaps and looks could be funneled Cole's way out of necessity. Along with Cole, Laviska Shenault and Chris Conley are expected to help replace Chark, while tight end Tyler Eifert and depth wideout Dede Westbrook may also take on heightened roles in the team's passing game.