Cole (quadriceps) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Cole has been limited in both of the Jaguars' practice sessions to open the week, but it's believed he'll be ready to suit up Sunday against the Titans. The wideout, who has turned in back-to-back 100-yard outings, would clear up any concern about his status for the weekend by practicing fully Friday.

