Cole caught two of three targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

After averaging seven targets per game during the season's first three weeks, Cole was deemphasized in the Jaguars' offense on Sunday. Cole the season off on a high note, including a 116-yard performance in Week 2. In the past two weeks, however, both Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief have doubled Cole's yardage output. It is unclear whether these past two weeks are a blip or the Jaguars' receiver hierarchy sorting itself out. Either way, a Week 5 matchup against a 31st-ranked Chiefs pass defense should be illuminating.