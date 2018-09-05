Cole and Donte Moncrief are listed as the starting wide receivers on Jacksonville's depth chart for Week 1 against the Giants.

Cole had a regular spot on the first-team offense throughout spring practice, training camp and the preseason, putting him on track for a starting job even before Marqise Lee (knee) was lost for the year. The second-year pro now finds himself as the favorite for the No. 1 WR role, while Moncrief, Dede Westbrook and D.J. Chark still seem to be duking it out for playing time. It's difficult to make any assurances regarding target volume, but Cole is at least the best bet to handle a lofty snap count Week 1 in New York.