Cole and Marqise Lee are listed as the starting wide receivers on the Jaguars' unofficial preseason depth chart, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports.

Cole gets the nod over Donte Moncrief, who signed a one-year, $9.6 million contract (fully guaranteed) this offseason. While Moncrief's salary may imply starter status, Cole is coming off a rookie season with 17.8 yards per catch and 9.2 yards per target. Moncrief didn't help his case when he missed the first week of training camp with a knee injury, though he does now seem to be healthy and still has time to push Cole for the starting job. With Dede Westbrook and second-round pick D.J. Chark also on hand, the Jaguars have stiff competition for playing time at wide receiver.