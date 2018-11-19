Cole was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Coles' presence in the Jaguars offense has all but evaporated as he hasn't been targeted in the last two games, and has played a combined 53 offensive snaps over the previous three weeks. Rookie D.J. Chark has taken over as Jacksonville's No. 3 wide receiver, though he has little production to show for it. Cole has reached the point of near-irrelevance in Jacksonville's struggling offense.

