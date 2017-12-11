Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Logs long touchdown in win
Cole brought in all three of his targets for 99 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks.
Cole got loose down the left side for a 75-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, his second touchdown in as many games. The 24-year-old hasn't recorded more than three receptions in any game this season, but he's been a significant downfield threat and has logged between 15.0 and 33.0 yards per catch in six of the last seven contests. The rookie continues to have a consistent role in the passing attack each week, making him a cost-effective consideration for DFS tournaments in particular.
