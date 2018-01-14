Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Makes one catch count in win
Cole brought in one of two targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional-round win over the Steelers. He also returned one kickoff for three yards.
The rookie made an impact with his one reception, a 45-yard haul that took the ball down to the shadow of the Steelers' goal line with 11:22 remaining in the contest. Leonard Fournette was able to notch a three-yard touchdown run on the next play, giving the Jaguars a 35-21 lead at the time. Cole made significant strides in the latter half of the regular season in the wake of ankle injuries to Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee, posting 17 receptions for 327 yards and a touchdown over the final three contests. Now sharing secondary receiver duties with fellow first-year pass catcher Dede Westbrook in the postseason, Cole could potentially play an important role in next Sunday's AFC championship showdown against the Patriots.
