Cole played 12 offensive snaps in Week 1's game versus the Chiefs, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Cole clearly has become an afterthought in this offense as he was out-snapped by Dede Westbrook (48), Chris Conley (44) and rookie DJ Chark (41). All three of those players had at least four catches and a score, meaning Cole's opportunities are likely to stay scarce unless one of them falter. Expect him to play a depth role again in Week 2 versus the Texans.

