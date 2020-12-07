Cole caught one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The 27-year-old played 49 of 71 offensive snaps (second among Jacksonville wideouts), but he didn't find much involvement in the passing game. Mike Glennon fed 12 targets to tight ends Tyler Eifert and James O'Shaughnessy, and rookie Collin Johnson also caught four of six targets for 66 yards. If those target trends continue -- in addition to top wideout DJ Chark -- Cole may have a difficult time replicating his production from earlier this season.