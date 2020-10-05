Cole caught four of five targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 33-25 loss to the Bengals.

The 27-year-old has surprisingly been a model of consistency through four games, totaling at least four receptions and 40-plus yards in each contest. However, his season-high marks of six catches and 58 yards offers a fairly limited ceiling if he doesn't reach the end zone. Cole's snap share pegs him as Jacksonville's No. 2 wide receiver, but rookie Laviska Shenault has been the more explosive option in the offense behind top-wideout DJ Chark.