Jaguars' Keelan Cole: No go Thursday
Cole isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game at Tampa Bay, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.
Among those in the Jaguars receiving corps, Cole will join Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark and Jaydon Mickens on the sideline, a great sign for all five that a 53-man roster spot is assured. Of course, there isn't much worry about Cole making the team, but Marqise Lee's torn ACL has thrust him to the top of the depth chart. Along with Westbrook and Moncrief, Cole will open the season with a prominent role in the offense one year removed from posting 42 catches (on 83 targets) for 748 yards and three touchdowns as an undrafted rookie.
