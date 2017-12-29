Jaguars' Keelan Cole: No longer on injury report
Cole (quadriceps) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing fully Friday.
Cole, who has logged back-to-back 100-plus yard outings, will be available this weekend in a game that has no playoff implications for the Jaguars. That said, coach Doug Marrone has indicated that the team is not expected to rest starters Sunday, so Cole should remain involved as long as Sunday's game is competitive, with fellow wideout Marqise Lee (ankle) out this weekend.
