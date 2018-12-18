Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Not targeted in loss
Cole played 39 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins.
The Jaguars had a miserable offensive performance Sunday as quarterback Cody Kessler attempted only 17 passes and totaled 57 passing yards. Cole once again served as the No. 3 wide receiver with D.J. Chark (quadriceps) still sidelined and actually saw one fewer snap than Donte Moncrief, but there's little fantasy value given the current state of Jacksonville's offense.
More News
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Contributes in Week 14 loss•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Catches first passes since Week 8•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Produces nothing in loss•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Logs 16 snaps Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Seeing reduced role•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Struggles continue in London•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...