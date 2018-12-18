Cole played 39 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Redskins.

The Jaguars had a miserable offensive performance Sunday as quarterback Cody Kessler attempted only 17 passes and totaled 57 passing yards. Cole once again served as the No. 3 wide receiver with D.J. Chark (quadriceps) still sidelined and actually saw one fewer snap than Donte Moncrief, but there's little fantasy value given the current state of Jacksonville's offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories