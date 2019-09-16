Cole was not targeted in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans.

Even with Marqise Lee (knee) inactive, Cole remained an afterthought in Jacksonville's offense as Chris Conley, D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook continue to dominate the snaps and production at wide receiver. Cole hasn't been targeted through two games and appears unlikely to have a significant offensive role in the near future.

