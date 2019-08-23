Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Not targeted Thursday
Cole was not targeted and had two punt returns for zero yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.
The Jaguars debuted the bulk of their starting offense Thursday, but Cole still played 28 offensive snaps, by far the most among the returning wide receivers. The 26-year-old has struggled to produce this preseason in extended action as he tries to rebound from a tough 2018 season, with only one catch for five yards in three contests.
