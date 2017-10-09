Jaguars' Keelan Cole: One catch in win over Pittsburgh
Cole had one reception for four yards in Sunday's Week 5 win over the Steelers.
The catch came on Cole's only target of the afternoon, as the Jaguars employed a run-heavy game plan that featured only 14 pass attempts by Blake Bortles. Cole remains the No. 3 receiver in Jacksonville with Allen Robinson (knee) done for the year, but considering the Jags rank as the NFL's third-worst passing offense -- in terms of average yards per game -- the undrafted rookie is best avoided in most formats.
