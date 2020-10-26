Cole caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 39-29 loss to the Chargers.

It was a disappointing follow-up to Cole's 143-yard eruption against the Lions last week, but the Chargers pass rush gave Gardner Minshew little time to let routes develop downfield and the production of the entire WR corps suffered. Cole is on pace for a career-best season heading into Jacksonville's Week 8 bye, but he could be catching passes from a different quarterback on the other side of the break, as Minshew's job security is shaky following six straight losses.