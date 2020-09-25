Cole brought in four of five targets for 43 yards and returned one kickoff for 24 yards in the Jaguars' 31-13 loss to the Dolphins on Thursday.

With DJ Chark (chest) sidelined for Thursday's game, Cole was third in receptions and second in receiving yardage on the night. The 27-year-old has gotten plenty of attention from quarterback Gardner Minshew through the first three games of the season, as he's now logged 17 targets, 15 of which he's brought in for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Cole saw his role diminish last season while playing with Minshew and Nick Foles -- he slumped to a career-low 24 receptions for 361 yards over 16 games -- but his outlook appears much brighter through the first three games of 2020. Cole will look to keep up the momentum, with or without Chark available, when the Jaguars face the Bengals in a Week 4 road matchup in Sunday, Oct. 4.