Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Produces nothing in loss
Cole failed to catch two targets in Sunday's 24-21 loss at Buffalo.
Cole saw 49 offensive snaps Sunday -- exceeding his snap total from the last two games combined -- in rookie D.J. Chark's (quad), but finished with nothing to show for it. QB Blake Bortles produced only 231 passing yards in the last two games and has now been benched in favor of Cody Kessler, but that fact is likely to play a small part if Cole is to regain the offensive role he started the season with.
