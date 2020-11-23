Cole caught two of his five targets for 26 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

Cole enjoyed a huge outing last week in Green Bay, logging five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown while adding the longest punt-return TD (91 yards) in Jaguars history. This time around he wasn't capable of making nearly the same impact, as his quarterback Jake Luton labored to 151 yards through the air with a 0:4 TD:INT. Cole's offerings in fantasy have been inconsistent, as he has five different games this season with 100-plus receiving yards or a touchdown, but also three appearances with two or fewer catches and under 30 receiving yards. Those three subpar outings have all come in his past four games. Next, Jacksonville plays host to a Browns defense that allowed two different Eagles -- Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers -- to go for 45-plus receiving yards and a touchdown Sunday.