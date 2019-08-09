Cole failed to catch his lone target and returned two kickoffs for 47 yards in Thursday's preseason game versus the Ravens.

Cole received the start but played only 17 offensive snaps as the Jaguars rested the majority of their starters. The offense had only eight first downs and 112 total yards as a result, so there's little the 26-year-old could have done to stand out. Cole did have a 102-yard kick return for a touchdown during the first quarter, but it was called back due to a holding penalty. The third-year receiver is looking to rebound after having a disappointing 2018 in which he struggled with ball security.