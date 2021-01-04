Cole caught three of seven targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Colts.

The absences of DJ Chark (shin) and Collin Johnson (hamstring) provided significant potential for production in the season finale, but it was Chris Conley and Laviska Shenault that took advantage Sunday. Cole finished the season with 55 catches for 642 yards and five touchdowns while playing all 16 games, and he led Jacksonville's wideouts in snaps while working primarily out of the slot. It was a solid rebound season after struggling over the previous two seasons, and the 27-year-old is poised to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.