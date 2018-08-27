Cole is in line for a larger role after Marqise Lee (knee) was ruled out for the season, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Cole and Lee have consistently worked as the first-team wideouts since the start of the offseason program, with Dede Westbrook, Donte Moncrief and D.J. Chark mixing in behind. Lee's season-ending injury makes Cole the new favorite to lead Jacksonville in targets -- a feat he wasn't all that far from accomplishing as an undrafted rookie last season. Of course, there isn't much reason to expect typical No. 1 wideout volume, considering the Jags still have decent pass-catching depth in what figures to be a run-first offense. Westbrook, Moncrief and Chark all offer some form of upside, as does new tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.