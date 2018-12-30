Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Rebounds to end the year
Cole caught four of eight targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Texans.
Though the Jaguars offense was downright ugly for much of Sunday, it was a nice little end for Cole, who had been held catchless over the previous two weeks. The second-year target looked like a solid find early in the season, but didn't top 100 yards or score after Week 2's win over the Patriots. He could definitely be in line for a value bump if Jacksonville upgrades at quarterback in the offseason.
