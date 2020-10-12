Cole recorded two receptions on six targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Texans.

Cole's six targets were good for fourth on the team, but he was largely inefficient with his opportunity. He did come through with a grab in the corner of the end zone to record a 13-yard touchdown reception halfway through the second quarter. Though Cole has only 219 yards through five contests, he has found the end zone on three occasions. If D.J. Chark (ankle) is unable to suit up in Week 6 against the Lions, Cole should be in line for increased opportunity.