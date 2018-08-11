Cole (foot) will return to practice with the team Saturday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Cole's foot injury cost him Thursday's preseason opener, but it appears the minor nature has held true and he's ready to practice again. The second-year wideout is expected to step into a full-time starting role this season after securing a $9.6 million contract in the offseason following 42 catches for 748 yards as an undrafted rookie last season.