Cole signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Jaguars on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jacksonville was all but guaranteed to retain Cole's services after placing a second-round tender on the wide receiver in March. He's been a model of health in three pro seasons, never missing a game, but his target count has decreased on each occasion (83 in 2017, 70 in 2018 and 35 last year). Cole's peripherals are nothing to complain about -- 15.3 YPC and 8.5 YPT on 188 career targets -- but he faces a steep climb to regular volume with DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley all ahead of him on the depth chart.

