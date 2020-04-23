Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Remains with Jaguars
Cole signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Jaguars on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jacksonville was all but guaranteed to retain Cole's services after placing a second-round tender on the wide receiver in March. He's been a model of health in three pro seasons, never missing a game, but his target count has decreased on each occasion (83 in 2017, 70 in 2018 and 35 last year). Cole's peripherals are nothing to complain about -- 15.3 YPC and 8.5 YPT on 188 career targets -- but he faces a steep climb to regular volume with DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley all ahead of him on the depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
4/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the O.J. Howard and Percy Harvin rumors before playing Fantasy Jeopardy....
-
Ranking rookie QB landing spots
Where are the ideal spots for the NFL Draft Day 1 quarterbacks and for Fantasy? Here are the...
-
Top Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
Tee Higgins prospect profile
Tee Higgins has an impressive highlight reel, but needs work before he's a trustworthy Fantasy...
-
Henry Ruggs Prospect Profile
Alabama's Henry Ruggs will garner attention with his break-neck speed, but it's some of his...