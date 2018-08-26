Cole secured his only target for four yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Cole's performance was nothing to write home about, but his outlook for the 2018 season may have experienced a significant boost nonetheless after teammate and fellow receiver Marqise Lee exited the game with an ugly knee injury. While Lee still needs to undergo further testing to determine the extent of the damage, there seems to be a very real chance that he'll need to miss a significant amount of time, which would force Cole into the No. 1 role after he ran alongside Lee with the first-team offense throughout training camp. Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook and 2018 second-round pick D.J. Chark also stand to see larger roles in the passing game.