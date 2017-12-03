Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Scores first touchdown Sunday
Cole caught all three of his targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Colts.
Cole scored his first NFL touchdown from eight yards out late in the second quarter and accounted for quarterback Blake Bortles' longest completion with a 32-yard catch in the third. The rookie undrafted free agent should continue to operate as Jacksonville's No.3 wide receiver behind Marqise Lee and Dede Westbrook with Allen Hurns (ankle) sidelined.
