Cole reeled in five of his seven targets for 47 yards and a receiving touchdown, adding a 91-yard punt return for a touchdown during Sunday's 24-20 loss to Green Bay.

Cole kept his team in the game with a pair of critical contributions, making history Sunday by recording the longest punt-return TD in 26 years of Jaguars football. The 27-year-old also secured Jake Luton's lone passing score of the afternoon while ranking second on the team in targets behind Chris Conley (eight). Cole compiled just 18 combined receiving yards in his previous two games entering Sunday, but immediately prior to that, he tallied 143 receiving yards on six catches against the Lions. The Kentucky Wesleyan standout now has two impressive outings over his past four as the Jaguars prepare for a Week 11 matchup against Pittsburgh's No. 5 scoring defense.