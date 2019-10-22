Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Secures first touchdown
Cole caught one of two targets for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's win at Cincinnati.
The 26-year-old played 20 offensive snaps -- about double his usual snap share -- with Marqise Lee (ankle) sidelined, and he was able to secure his first touchdown since Week 2 of last season. Cole has now caught two of three targets for 21 yards and one touchdown through seven games, leaving him firmly off the fantasy radar.
