Cole caught one of two targets for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's win at Cincinnati.

The 26-year-old played 20 offensive snaps -- about double his usual snap share -- with Marqise Lee (ankle) sidelined, and he was able to secure his first touchdown since Week 2 of last season. Cole has now caught two of three targets for 21 yards and one touchdown through seven games, leaving him firmly off the fantasy radar.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories