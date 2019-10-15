Cole was not targeted in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

The 26-year-old played seven offensive snaps in the loss and has yet to find any real involvement in the passing offense this season. Cole is multiple injuries away from fantasy relevance with D.J. Chark and Dede Westbrook being the only wide receivers in Jacksonville currently providing any consistent production.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories