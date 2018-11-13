Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Seeing reduced role
Cole was not targeted in Sunday's 29-26 loss at Indianapolis.
Cole played only 22 offensive snaps Sunday, half of what rookie D.J. Chark spent on the field. The 25-year-old saw his role reduced prior the Jaguars' bye last week due to ongoing issues with drops and fumbles, with the playing-time trend continuing after the week off. Chark has yet to produce much offensively, but the return of Leonard Fournette from his hamstring injury further diminishes Cole's chances of a resurgence. The 2017 undrafted free agent will likely have limited opportunities to work his way back into the Jaguars' offensive gameplan if everyone remains healthy.
