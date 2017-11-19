Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Set to help fill in for Hurns
Cole is slated to start at wideout on place of Allen Hurns on Sunday against the Browns.
Dede Westbrook (who was activated from IR on Saturday) is also in uniform Sunday, but both players are speculative Week 11 plays, with Marqise Lee in line to head the team's wideout corps and less-than-stellar weather on tap in Cleveland.
More News
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Three receptions in win over Chargers•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Two catches in win over Colts•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: One catch in win over Pittsburgh•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Targeted six times in loss to Jets•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Four targets in win over Ravens•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...