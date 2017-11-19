Cole is slated to start at wideout on place of Allen Hurns on Sunday against the Browns.

Dede Westbrook (who was activated from IR on Saturday) is also in uniform Sunday, but both players are speculative Week 11 plays, with Marqise Lee in line to head the team's wideout corps and less-than-stellar weather on tap in Cleveland.

