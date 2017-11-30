Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Seven targets in loss to Arizona
Cole had two catches for 30 yards in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
While Cole saw a healthy number of targets (7), he was only able to manage two catches, one of which went for 24 yards. The undrafted free agent has stepped up in the absence of Allen Hurns (ankle), seeing 21 total targets over the last three weeks, but it was Dede Westbrook who led the Jags with 10 targets in Week 12. Hurns did not practice Wednesday, so if he misses a third straight game, Cole would again be thrust into a bigger role as the team's No. 2 or No. 3 receiving option.
More News
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Set to help fill in for Hurns•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Three receptions in win over Chargers•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Two catches in win over Colts•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: One catch in win over Pittsburgh•
-
Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Targeted six times in loss to Jets•
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.