Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Should help replace Chark
Cole, Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley will work as the Jaguars' top three receivers Sunday against the Raiders with No. 1 option DJ Chark (ankle) ruled out for the contest, John Oehser of Jacksonville's official site reports. "Obviously, we're looking for those guys to step up," coach Doug Marrone said after Friday's practice.
Westbrook (55 receptions for 569 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games) and Conley (38-632-2 in 13 games) have well outpaced Cole in production this season, leaving those two as better bets to absorb most of Chark's vacated target volume. There should still be room for Cole to have a regular role in three-receiver sets and play at least half of the Jaguars' offensive snaps, assuming the Raiders keep the game competitive and force Jacksonville to deviate from an overly run-heavy script. With a 55.1 percent catch rate and an 8.1 yard-per-target mark for his career, Cole has essentially been a boom-or-bust option during his three NFL seasons and may need to connect on a deep-ball target to bring value in DFS contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.