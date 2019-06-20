Cole illustrated a solid comfort level with new quarterback Nick Foles during minicamp, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Cole is coming off a disappointing season which saw him relegated to a minimal offensive role due to ball security issues, but the offseason addition of Foles at QB could represent a fresh start. The 26-year-old flashed his potential during his rookie campaign with 748 receiving yards in 2017, but he will have to battle for reps as the No. 3 wide receiver with the likes of Chris Conley and D.J. Chark heading into training camp.

