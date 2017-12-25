Cole caught six passes for 108 yards on 13 targets against San Francisco on Sunday.

Cole briefly left the game with an ankle injury, but returned not long afterward. Assuming it doesn't swell up on him leading into next week's practices, Cole will have another favorable matchup against Tennessee in Week 17. Particularly if Marqise Lee (ankle) and Allen Hurns (ankle) remain out, Cole would have a solid projection against the Titans.