Cole caught five of six targets for a team-high 80 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans in London.

Cole took on a larger role with Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder) sitting out. He had a two-game touchdown streak snapped in this one, but Cole more than made up for that by topping the 20-yard mark for the first time this season. Cole would take on some appeal in deeper formats if Westbrook remains sidelined after Jacksonville's Week 10 bye.

