Cole caught two of three targets for 18 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Eagles in London.

Cole had a solid start to the season with 15 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown through the first three games, but over the last three weeks has only eight catches for 80 yards, while also having five drops and two lost fumbles, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Jaguars wide receivers have been difficult to trust all season due to the volatility of their offense without Leonard Fournette (hamstring), and Cole's ball security issues only compound the issue. The 25-year-old and the Jacksonville offense head into the Week 9 bye with a plethora of issues needing to be ironed out.